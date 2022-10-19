Application launched to track monkeypox cases in Peru | News

Report This Content

The Ministry of Health of Peru launched a mobile application in order to track and follow up on contacts or suspected cases of monkeypox due to the increase in infections reported in recent weeks in that nation.

The application was called Qatipay, which means follow-up in Quechua, and allows a possible suspected case of the disease to be reported to the Ministry of Health, guaranteeing immediate and direct medical attention to prevent the spread of the virus.

The initiative makes it possible to track the contacts of suspected cases for 21 days, in charge of the Functional Unit for the Prevention and Management of Epidemics, Outbreaks and Prioritized Communicable Diseases of the General Directorate of Strategic Interventions in Public Health.

The infectious disease doctor of the health unit, Salomón Durand, detailed how the program works, which is available to all Peruvians and can be downloaded for free.

“What this application allows you to do is record the symptoms that you are presenting and in addition, a follow-up is carried out for 21 days according to the protocol established by the Ministry of Health and when a positive case is reported, the health professional will call you and refer you to a facility for him to receive medical treatment,” he said.

Quitipay provides detailed information on symptoms of the disease, such as fever, general malaise and skin rashes, giving the user the opportunity to specify them. If these appear, the user incorporates them into their profile and the application’s algorithm will indicate going to the health system, as it is a suspicious case.

Likewise, the health portfolio indicated that the tool allows the confidentiality of user data to be encrypted by the tracker.

The app is available for Android and iPhone mobile devices, it is very light and intuitive to use and has the advantage of maintaining the confidentiality of the data of the people who register. pic.twitter.com/MVf4wNCrLC

– Ministry of Health (@Minsa_Peru)

October 17, 2022

So far, the South American country has reported 2,913 positive patients for the disease, distributed in 19 regions of the 24 departments, mainly in Lima, Callao, La Libertad and Arequipa.

In the last 24 hours, the health authorities have registered 93 new infections, discharged 2,572 patients, and maintain 341 cases under follow-up.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

