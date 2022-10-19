Two deaths reported after plane crash in Ecuador | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



Authorities in Guayaquil, Ecuador, reported Tuesday that two people died after a small plane of unknown origin crashed in the town of La Alborada.

CMIO.org in sequence:

They denounce delays in the implementation of agreements in Ecuador

The mayor of Guayaquil, Cynthia Viteri, notified the number of deaths and indicated that the aircraft, type Cessna C206, had left the city of Manta, in the province of Manabí.

For its part, the General Directorate of Civil Aviation of Ecuador reported that “according to the Flight Plan, the aircraft covered the Manta – Guayaquil route, with 3 crew members: Capt. Cristian Armendáriz, who was transferred to a health home for his care, Capt. Edgar Rosero and Capt. Juan Guzmán died in the accident.”

In addition, he explained that the aircraft belongs to the company Laboras Aéreas and that the Accident Investigation Board is investigating the causes of the event.

The city’s Fire Department stated that Armendariz was treated at the scene, the paramedics stabilized him and then he was taken to the health center.

To prevent the fuel spilled by the crashed plane from reaching the sewers, firefighters indicated that absorbents were used to prevent further environmental damage.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report