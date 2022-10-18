President of Honduras proposes alternative economic model | News

Report This Content

The president of Honduras, Xiomara Castro, advocated this Monday for an alternative model to capitalism that guarantees food security and sovereignty.

During the United Nations World Food Forum, the head of state specified that the alternative model must be humane and fair, anti-colonial, anti-racist, multipolar and feminist.

In this sense, the president reiterated that every four seconds a person in the world is in danger of dying of hunger, while billions of dollars in weapons are sent to conflicts that only serve to enlarge the pockets of the warlords.

“There is a lot of hypocrisy in this world, when we pretend that poverty and hunger have nothing to do with the insane violence of the industrial-military-financial complex of the First World, which is interested in peace,” Castro stressed.

Likewise, he indicated that hunger is consequently the result of the infinite greed of capital and its model loaded with monopolies, concessions and other businesses that are as or more dangerous for humanity than earthquakes or natural catastrophes.

“Globalization has not eradicated marginality, hunger or poverty. Today we are more dependent and accumulation policies only make the rich richer and the poor poorer.”

President Xiomara Castro

– Government of Honduras (@GobiernoHN)

October 17, 2022

“The current world order is the main responsible for this human tragedy, and the powerful financial groups of transnational capital with their extractivist and privatization model, with their mercantile activities, obtain the greatest profits,” he emphasized.

It is worth mentioning that the United Nations World Food Forum will be in session until October 21 in this capital, with the participation of leaders from numerous countries, scientists, businessmen and other personalities.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



