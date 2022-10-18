They protest against possible foreign intervention in Haiti | News

Report This Content

Thousands of Haitians took to the streets of the main cities of that Caribbean country on Monday to demand the departure of Prime Minister Ariel Henry and the rejection of the possible international intervention requested by the premier last week.

The initiative is attributed to the leader of the political group “Pitit Desalin”, Jean Charles Moïse who announced a general uprising on the occasion that this October 17 is the commemorative date of the assassination of the father of the nation Jean Jacques Dessalines.

The streets of the city of Cap Haitien are overheated, barricades of burning tires are erected in every corner of the city, according to local press reports.

In the same vein, the people of Jérémie take to the streets again to protest against Prime Minister Ariel Henry and his government.

In fact, Jérémie has been waging a wave of protests against the government for several weeks for having made the decision to increase fuel prices.

After the assassination of then-President Jovenel Moïse in the summer of 2021, several popular Haitian organizations signed the so-called Montana Agreement. That agreement has the objective, as they declared, of “breaking with the extreme right-wing regime (PHTK)” and leaving the constitutional crisis.

On the sidelines, the Political Platform “Pitit Desalin” (PPPD) also demands the end of the Government of Ariel Henry. They both agree that Henry is incapable of solving the problems of inflation, insecurity, and organizing elections.

