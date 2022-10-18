Cases of monkeypox rise to 11 in El Salvador | News

Report This Content

The Ministry of Health (Minsal) of El Salvador reported this Monday that the total number of cases of monkeypox in the country rose to 11 since the first positive patient for the disease was notified, which occurred on August 31.

During a press conference, the head of the portfolio, Francisco Alabi, updated the statistics of the disease and specified that, of the total number of people diagnosed, only one case corresponds to a woman.

“El Salvador registers 11 cases of monkeypox, of which three are active in stable condition and eight have overcome the disease,” detailed the health authority.

“El Salvador registers 11 cases of monkeypox, of which 3 are active in stable condition and 8 have overcome the disease, in addition there are no cases registered in people who have been contacts”, Minister @FranAlabi. pic.twitter.com/nLlQV5sz9I

– Ministry of Health (@SaludSV)

October 17, 2022

In addition, Alabi said that the specialists follow the established protocols for the treatment of patients who remain active, who must comply with a 21-day quarantine at home.

The minister indicated that people diagnosed with monkeypox are between 30 and 50 years old, which is in line with the parameters recorded on the prevalence of the disease in the world.

Likewise, the head of Health urged salvadorans to maintain vigilance despite the low number of reported cases, and assured that the Medical Emergency System has set up a mechanism for medical personnel to provide guidance on the protocol to follow in the event of a suspected case or positive for the disease.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



