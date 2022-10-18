New Minister of Energy and Mines appointed in Cuba | News

Cuban authorities reported this Monday that Vicente de la O Levy, the current president of the Electronics Business Group, was appointed as the new Minister of Energy and Mines, in an adverse energy context that the nation presents.

With the prior approval of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, the agreement was adopted by the Council of State at the proposal of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel.

Vicente de la O Levy is a mechanical engineer and has worked as a project specialist, head of maintenance, production and company director, among other responsibilities.

Appointed Vicente de la O Levy new Minister of Energy and Mines ����

Compañero Liván Arronte Cruz, who has served as Minister since 2019, was recognized for the effort made and his dedication to work. Consequently, new responsibilities will be assigned. pic.twitter.com/FD5SBM7lY8

— Ministry of Energy and Mines of Cuba (@EnergiaMinasCub)

October 17, 2022

According to the Ministry of Energy and Mines, the effort made and dedication to the work of Liván Arronte Cruz, who served as minister of the sector since 2019, was recognized.

Likewise, the Cuban institution stated that “consequently, new responsibilities will be assigned to it.” On the other hand, Alfredo López was appointed as general director of the Electric Union, replacing Jorge Armando Cepero.

Appointed Alfredo López Valdés as General Director of @OSDE_UNE ����in place of partner Jorge Armando Cepero Hernández.

Alfredo is an electrical engineer and has vast experience in the sector, moving from the base through different responsibilities. pic.twitter.com/LU856dQRJb

— Ministry of Energy and Mines of Cuba (@EnergiaMinasCub)

October 17, 2022

Local platforms report that Alfredo López has also served as head of production and operations, director of the Electric Company of Havana and of the Construction Companies of the Electric Industry and Maintenance of power plants.

Cuba is experiencing a complex situation in terms of energy, due to the economic blockade imposed by the Government of the United States and issues related to infrastructure and the maintenance or replacement of equipment, control and decision-making.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



