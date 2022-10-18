They send more aid to a Nicaraguan municipality affected by Julia | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The National System for Attention, Mitigation and Attention to Disasters (Sinapred) of Nicaragua, with the support of the World Food Program (WFP), sent this Monday a new caravan of food and supplies for the families of the municipality of El Rama, in the east of the country, strongly affected by Hurricane Julia.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Concludes the process of manufacturing ballots for elections in Nicaragua

The shipment consists of 45 tons of food (especially rice, beans and oil) and other supplies to supply nearly 3,000 families in El Rama.

The minister-director of Sinapred, Dr. Guillermo González, and the representative of the WFP, Giorgia Testolin, were present during the moment of departure of the vehicles.

#LoQueSeLive

➡️Sale second shipment with at least 45 tons of food, to supply some 3,000 families that were affected by #Juliaat El Rama, in Central Zelaya.

➡️The shipment was organized by SINAPRED and the WFP World Food Program. pic.twitter.com/2iWCmQwsee

– Long live Nicaragua (@VivaNicaragua13)

October 17, 2022

The director stressed the importance of the shipment, made at the express indication of the Nicaraguan president, Daniel Ortega, in response to the serious damage suffered in El Rama, where, in addition to strong winds and rains, they faced flooding in almost 80 percent of its Urban area.

González stressed that a team of technicians travels to that place, located in the Autonomous Region of the South Caribbean Coast, to assess the damage after the floods and continue strengthening the surveillance and early warning system.

“As the Vice President (Rosario Murillo) frequently points out, we must continue to learn from these phenomena, the specificity of these phenomena, so that our protocols are increasingly more specific, more concrete and guarantee that families manage to take shelter,” highlighted the Sandinista leader.

The previous week, the Government sent food for nearly 6,000 families, as well as supplies (mats, hammocks and construction components) and brigades to restore the energy and communications systems, which have already been restored.

“Brigades have been sent to support psychosocial care, we are working on the issue of cleaning with a stock of equipment so that the cleaning process is done as quickly as possible and avoid any epidemic,” he assured.

Testolin, for his part, expressed his solidarity with Nicaragua and especially with the families affected by Hurricane Julia.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report