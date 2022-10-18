President of Venezuela inspects recovery work in Las Tejerías | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, inspected on Monday the progress in the recovery work taking place in Las Tejerías, a community in the Aragua state (central-north), after the floods and landslides caused by the heavy rainfall on the 8th of october.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Venezuela will initiate a plan to recover companies affected by landslide

During his second visit to the territory, the president ratified his support for inhabitants and merchants in the actions to recover homes and premises, and assured that although much remains to be done, it is time to work and move forward with more force.

The head of state led the meeting from the presidential command installed in Las Tejerías, where so far 54 deaths and eight missing as a result of the natural disaster have been reported.

“So far, 54 deceased have been recorded, found, identified, handed over to their relatives. My condolences to all the relatives and neighbors of Las Tejerías, for this painful loss of compatriots, brothers and sisters. We continue to search for the disappeared,” he said.

Likewise, the head of state pointed out that the cleaning work will continue, carried out with 75 machines that have allowed the collection of mud, stones and debris to fill more than 3,300 truck trips. He indicated that it is necessary to obtain 25 more machines to speed up the process.

Regarding the school year, Maduro announced that after an analysis of the situation of schools and high schools in Las Tejerías with the Minister of Education, Yelitze Santaella, it was decided that next Wednesday, October 19, it will be the return to classes.

“We are in a position to announce the resumption of classes for the children and young people of Tejerías next Wednesday. We will continue taking care of high schools and schools and recovering those that are still missing,” said the top Venezuelan leader.

On the other hand, he specified that the electricity and water services in the area have recovered almost 100 and 80 percent, respectively, and highlighted that the large Cacique Guaicaipuro tank, which provides the inhabitants with the vital liquid, is being restored. .

Addressing the issue of housing, the president indicated that, among the alternatives to solve the problem of the affected families, the Government values ​​putting at their disposal some 450 apartments that will be finished in a few months, as well as obtaining a safe, stable land and strong enough to build around 500 homes in Las Tejerías.

In this sense, he requested the support of the street bosses, the companies, the banks and the big businessmen of the country in order to contribute to the urban restructuring of the town, and announced the approval of an economic fund by the Government to finance the integral recovery of Las Tejerías.

Maduro referred that the meteorological events of recent times are the product of climate change, and blamed capitalism and the development model for destroying the balance of nature, for which he urged the people to prepare to have the capacity to act in time and prevent the damages.

At the end of his speech, the Venezuelan president announced that he would move to the El Castaño area, also in the state of Aragua, to reinforce the actions carried out by the local government after the mudslide registered there on this day, associated with the passage of the tropical wave 44, which has so far left a preliminary balance of three deaths in that territory.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report