President Maduro visits El Castaño after being affected by rains | News

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, visited this Monday the area of ​​El Castaño, state of Aragua, where intense rains caused floods and overflows of the El Corozal river, of the Henri Pittier National Park, and caused so far three deaths and damage to the least 50 houses.

“Some wounded have been removed (…) The light will be replaced in at least 60 percent to have visibility. We have two natural disaster fronts. We come from Tejerías here. We must attend to both fronts with force, with everything whatever we have available,” said the Bolivarian leader from the scene of the disaster.

After ratifying his call to work, the dignitary stressed that these floods are the result of the harmful effect of climate change, since weather events are increasingly intense and devastating.

The Venezuelan President, along with other authorities, confirmed the presence of more than 300 security officials at the scene and added that it is expected that nearly 1,000 more will arrive during the night to support the rescue and cleaning efforts.

Previously, the Vice Minister for Risk Management and Civil Protection, Carlos Pérez Ampueda, had reported that Civil Protection officials were in the municipality of Girardot, ready to attend to the emergency.

The overflow of the Palmerito creek due to the intense rains, a consequence of the influence of tropical wave number 44 in the area, affected the towns of El Castaño, Palmarito and Corozal.

At the beginning of this month, a landslide in the town of Las Tejerías, also in Aragua state, caused more than 50 deaths, missing persons and multiple damages to local infrastructure.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



