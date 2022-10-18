teleSUR announces the winner of “Looking for a song Qatar 2022” | News

Report This Content

The teleSUR news multiplatform announced this Monday that the Cuban composer and performer, Vicente Alejandro Trigo Junco, is the winner of the “Looking for a Qatar 2022 Song” contest, the stamp that will mark the multimedia coverage for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, in tribute Argentine star Diego Armando Maradona.

Trigo Junco, interpreter of the band D’Corazón, won the contest with the theme El Grito, which has an electronic cumbia rhythm with Latin American and Caribbean sounds, such as the Cuban tres and the Venezuelan cuatro.

“It was a tremendously good challenge, I had never done it before. Above all I went for the emotions, what it feels like, for the part of what the public feels (…), also how was Maradona, I went for that topic, by that icon and I was inspired by the historic and memorable goal narrated in a spectacular way”, declared the composer.

The prize of the contest is the recording of the work and its respective video clip with the direction of the singer-songwriter and audiovisual producer, Mauricio Figueiral.

Trigo Junco has composed music for various artists and has collaborated on various record productions during his career, as well as for radio, film and television.

Some 130 songs from different musical genres and from countries such as Costa Rica, Colombia, Cuba, Venezuela, Argentina, Nicaragua, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, Guatemala, Ecuador, the United States (USA), as well as as from the Iberian Peninsula.

The jury was made up of Cuban musician, author and performer Raúl Torres; Chilean author, composer and singer Juanito Ayala; the Argentine singer, author and composer Teresa Parodi; Mexican rapper Rodrigo López U (aka Lengualerta); and Venezuelan singer-songwriter and musician Paul Gillman.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



