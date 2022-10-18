Bolivia maintains de-escalation in cases of Covid-19 | News

Report This Content

Bolivian authorities confirmed this Monday that the country registers for the eleventh week a de-escalation in the fifth wave of the pandemic, as evidenced by the zero number of deaths and the 286 cases of Covid-19 confirmed during epidemiological week 41.

The director of Epidemiology, Freddy Armijo, referred that “at the moment we are in a de-escalation that will continue for a few more weeks until we reach that behavior of week zero so that it is an endemic disease.”

In this sense, the health portfolio clarified that by adding the country its second consecutive week without deaths due to Covid-19, the report of positive cases points to a decrease of 24 percent.

Epidemiological report number 41 on the current situation of the Covid pandemic and cases of Monkeypox in our country.

Posted by Ministry of Health and Sports Bolivia on Monday, October 17, 2022

The specialists confirmed that the highest peak of the pandemic occurred in epidemiological week 30, with a report of 34,380 patients, while a decrease in the fatality rate was confirmed from 6.2 percent in the first wave to 2, 7 percent in the second and third waves; and from 0.7 percent in the fourth wave to 0.1 percent in the fifth wave.

Armijo indicated that of a total of 144,592 cases reported in the first wave, 9,005 deaths were reported, however, in the fifth wave, with more than 203,550 reported cases, 295 deaths were reported.

Despite these results, the official urged to maintain the sanitary protocols, because although the epidemiological results are favorable, Bolivia is not yet in endemic behavior of the disease.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



