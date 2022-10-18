The change is also communicational | Opinion

Report This Content

For a few weeks now, alternative and independent journalists and communicators from Cali and other cities in the country have begun to group together in what we call the Journalism for Truth Collective.

We are identified by the fundamental mission of journalism: to seek and spread the truth, a philosophy with which we confront the media hegemony of a system of more than 200 years of segregation and inequality.

We exercise full freedom of critical thought and we are committed to justice and the noble causes of our people and of all humanity, including being truthfully informed.

In the historical moment that Colombia is experiencing today, we consider it our duty to reveal the lies and manipulation that prevail in the press of the old regime -imposed by economic and political castes for the first time electorally defeated in 2022-, which seeks to destroy the new budding popular power.

Therefore, we call on the government of President Gustavo Petro to implement a communication strategy in accordance with the urgencies of the moment, which responds to a situation characterized by the war of the corporate and hegemonic mass media against the political process of profound changes. and social reforms that he has launched since August 7 of this year.

Assuming the behavior of other countries with progressive, popular and/or leftist governments in Latin America, the press of the business, financial and landowner elite is currently standing in Colombia as one of the opposition forces at all costs, for which, with resources billionaires, uses falsehood and spreads disinformation matrices in order to twist the truth, as has been their behavior throughout national history.

The oligarchic media train thus becomes a preponderant component of the conspiracy to try to delegitimize with artifice and deceit the proposals and achievements of the new political and social process initiated by the government of President Petro and Vice President Francia Márquez.

In this sense, it is urgent that, after more than two months of taking office, the new government assumes command of Radio Television of Colombia, Rtvc, Public Media System, to which it has full right, as well as influencing regional channels and local, financed with public resources, but today delivered to a number of private dealers, mainly in relation to news and opinion spaces, and accommodate new options and visions of society.

Rtvc Public Media System is made up of Señal Colombia, Canal Institucional, Radio Nacional (64 AM stations), Radionica and the online stations Señal Clásica, Señal Digital, Radionica 2 and Radionica 3, Señal Memoria and Rtvc Play.

It is also essential to review the concessions of radio and community stations, as well as the implementation of what is ordered by the Final Agreement for the Termination of the Conflict and the Construction of a Stable and Lasting Peace (2016) in its points 2.2.3., on “Citizen participation through community, institutional and regional media”, and 6.6, on “Dissemination and communication tools”, not fulfilled in most cases by the previous governments.

In legislative matters, it is essential to deal with the democratization of information, which not only implies access to public media and the denunciation of swarming falsehood in private media, which abuse freedom of expression and of the press, but also, support for alternative journalism in virtual online media and in radio, television and print spaces.

Finally, the employment situation of grassroots journalists throughout the country (reporters, editors, photojournalists, cameramen, etc.), subjected to over-exploitation in the big media, deserves a thorough review by the bench of the Historical Pact in the Congress of the Republic, as well as the ordeal that thousands of ‘freelance’ journalists go through without employment contracts or social guarantees, plunged almost into begging and subjected to manipulation, humiliation and blackmail by politicians, corrupt and mafias .

Good proposals and achievements by the Government of Change are not enough, but they must be transmitted massively to the broad urban and rural conglomerates on time, in a timely, clear and effective manner.

Otherwise, everything that has been built will be twisted and distorted by the perversity of the elites’ media watchdogs, widows of political power.

The fight for a new social and popular power implies knowing how to face misinformation and win the communication battle.

The alternative media and journalists grouped in this Collective will continue to make all the necessary efforts to build the democratization of information, a fundamental link in the social changes that our people urgently need and that have been initiated by the Government of President Gustavo Petro.

In this sense, we invite everyone to participate in the New Power Forum, Alternative Journalism and Democratization of Information, which we will hold in Cali on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 2:00 pm, in the Auditorium of the Cultural Area of the Bank of the Republic.

Journalism for Truth Collective

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



