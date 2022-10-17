More than 200 irregular migrants located in Puebla, Mexico | News

Report This Content

In a new security operation, the Mexican immigration authorities located more than 220 irregular migrants who were inside a house in the state of Puebla.

The US sets a record for migrant detention on its southern border

The National Migration Institute of Mexico indicated in a statement that of the 223 rescued migrants, 108 were from Guatemala, 33 from El Salvador, 32 from Nicaragua, 21 from Honduras and the rest came from various Latin American countries.

Of the group of migrants, 136 are men, 41 women and 46 minors, added the INM.

According to the INM, the operation took place after receiving several complaints that a group of people, including minors, were unloaded from a truck to be introduced to the property.

After the notice, INM and state police personnel went to the site and noticed that people asking for help were running out of the house because, according to what they said, they were being crowded into a room without light or ventilation.

The irregular migrants were transferred to different immigration facilities and agents from the state prosecutor’s office arrested three alleged human traffickers, in addition to seizing the truck, a van and the property.

Every year, thousands of migrants from various countries seek to reach the United States through Mexico, fleeing violence and poverty in their countries of origin.

The number of people trying to cross into the US increased with the arrival of Democrat Joe Biden in the White House in January 2021.

Mexico has reinforced its operations to combat the irregular migratory flow, leading migrants to resort to increasingly dangerous means to cross Mexico.

Since 2014, some 6,430 migrants have died or disappeared en route to the United States, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



