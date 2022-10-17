Guatemala accumulates 61 cases of monkeypox | News

Report This Content

The Ministry of Public Health and Social Assistance (Mspas) of Guatemala confirmed this Saturday six new cases of monkeypox and accumulates a total of 61 since its appearance in that Central American nation.

Through a statement, the Mspas reported that all patients are men between the ages of 21 and 26, residents of the departments of Guatemala (5) and Escuintla (1).

“So far the epidemiological investigation has not determined that there is a relationship between them or with previously confirmed cases,” says the official document.

The Mspas explains that those infected began with symptoms between October 5 and 10, and all are isolated in their homes while specialists monitor their evolution.

Guatemala accumulates 111 suspected cases, of which 45 have been ruled out and one is still under investigation. 19 of the 61 confirmed so far have already been recovered.

The Ministry of Health confirms six cases of monkeypox, all are men aged 28, 23, 21, 21, 26 and 36 years old, five reside in 5 departments of Guatemala and one in Escuintla.

As they indicate that all of them are isolated in their homes, with them there are 61 cases

– Eduardo Pérez (@P_Eduardogt)

October 15, 2022

The Guatemalan health authorities take the opportunity to remind the population that monkeypox is transmitted through body fluids and skin lesions, through sexual intercourse, hugs, kisses, massages and, less likely, through contact with personal objects and surfaces that have come into contact with the patient’s skin.

They also call to appear in person at the nearest health institution in case of any of the symptoms associated with the condition, such as the appearance of epidermal pustules, general malaise, fever, tiredness, fatigue, swollen glands, headache or muscle pain.

At the end of last July, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared monkeypox an international health emergency and has accumulated more than 70,000 known cases worldwide, with 26 deaths.

WHO statistics indicate that in recent days the American continent has recorded around 90 percent of new infections, led by the United States.





Translated by RJ983



