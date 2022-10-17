History will absolve me: Fidel Castro’s historic speech | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



This October 16 marks the 69th anniversary of Fidel Castro’s historic plea for self-defense before the trial for the assaults on the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Céspedes barracks, in Santiago de Cuba and Bayamo, which occurred on July 26, 1953.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Fidel Castro: 96 years of a symbol of dignity and emancipation

The speech of the leader of the Cuban Revolution became famous under the name “History will absolve me” and became a fundamental document of the revolutionary process on the island.

What does the defense statement state?

In the allegation, Fidel Castro makes an exposition of the problems and evils that Cuba was going through.

Fidel summarized the Cuban problems of that time in six fundamental points: The problem of land, industrialization, housing, unemployment, education and health.

On 10.16.1953 Fidel Castro assumes his own self-defense for the Assault on the Moncada Barracks, an allegation that is known by the History He will Absolve me, where the program of the Cuban Revolution is reflected.

In 1960, the MINFAR was created and Commander Raul Castro Ruz was appointed Minister. pic.twitter.com/N2nfKn0Nj8

– Agustín Miguel Abril García (@AgustnMiguelAb1)

October 16, 2022

With the triumph of the Cuban Revolution, the problems exposed in History will absolve me would be addressed by the Government of Fidel.

political program

History will absolve me was the presentation of the political agenda of the new stage of the struggle against the dictatorship of Fulgencio Batista, after the assaults on the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Céspedes barracks.

During his speech, Fidel maintained that, in the revolutionary struggle, the people would be the fundamental force, and he issued a Marxist-Leninist concept of the people, adjusted to the Cuban reality, including all the forces, classes and social sectors affected by the regime. .

In his statement, the leader of the Cuban Revolution announced the changes that he would introduce in Cuba after the revolutionary triumph, such as agrarian reform, the comprehensive reform of education, the nationalization of the electrical industry, among others.

In addition, he affirmed that the intellectual author of the actions against the Batista dictatorship and the revolutionary movement was the hero of Independence, José Martí.

Fidel Castro’s Proposals

The leader of the Cuban Revolution proposed five solutions with which he would establish the initial structure of the revolutionary government.

Mainly, the constitutional reform, granting land titles to peasants, offering workers a 30 percent share of the profits of large companies and confiscating the assets of the rulers for retirement funds, hospitals and asylums.

Historical significance of the speech

History will absolve me is the root document of the Cuban Revolution and one of the main texts in the entire history of political thought and action in Cuba and Latin America.

Fidel exposed to the Cuban people the ideas and measures that will guide the political and social agenda of the revolutionary government. After several decades, his ideas regarding the political and social agenda are still valid in Cuba.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report