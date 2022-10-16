Deaths due to cholera outbreak in Haiti rise to 36 | News

Report This Content

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) reported on Friday that the new cholera outbreak in Haiti has so far caused 36 deaths and 55 confirmed cases in a context of insecurity and deep humanitarian crisis.

WHO highlights need for safe access to control cholera in Haiti

According to the statement from the regional health agency, the suspected cases amount to 655, of which 197 are hospitalized in health institutions and 53 percent of the total corresponds to male individuals.

“It should be noted that this outbreak occurs in a context of a complex humanitarian and security crisis in Port-au-Prince and neighboring cities, where access to health services and, therefore, epidemiological surveillance, could be affected,” he warns. PAHO.

In the Port-au-Prince penitentiary, the report specifies, there is an outbreak of cholera that has caused 14 deaths so far, with 271 suspected cases, of which 12 confirmed cases have emerged.

According to data provided by the Haitian Ministry of Health (MSPP, for its French acronym), PAHO highlights that 56 percent of suspected cases in the country are under 19 years of age, with a high incidence in girls and children between one and four years of age.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) warned that the re-emergence of cholera in the Caribbean country endangers the lives of 100,000 children in poor hygiene and malnourished conditions, with a weak immune system.

By the way, the World Food Program (WFP) assured the day before that there are sectors of the Haitian capital that show “catastrophic levels” of hunger, with tens of thousands of people in the last phase of food security classification.

On October 2, the Haitian health authorities reported the first two confirmed cases of cholera in the Greater Port-au-Prince area and to date the number of infected is clearly on the rise, which is why many relive the cholera epidemic with fear and sadness. 2010 that claimed 10,000 fatalities.





