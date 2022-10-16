They decide on a new extension of the state of emergency in El Salvador | News

With 67 votes in favor and 14 against, the deputies to the Legislative Assembly of El Salvador approved on Friday the seventh extension of the emergency regime in that Central American nation.

The suspension of the constitutional guarantees of Salvadorans in force since the end of March has allowed 214 days to arrest around 55,000 gang members, the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Gustavo Villatoro, said in statements prior to the vote.

According to Villatoro, the results have been undeniable, with the criminal groups seizing 1,644 weapons, 1.24 million dollars, 2,026 vehicles and 12,842 cell phones.

Tonight we approved a new extension of the emergency regime to continue bringing peace to the communities and defending the right to life of Salvadorans.

We will continue to support the President @nayibbukele in initiatives in favor of a better country for all. pic.twitter.com/xXAXjwNxw5

— Ernesto Castro (@ECastroES)

October 15, 2022

The official explained that the decision to request the new extension to the Assembly started the day before from the Council of Ministers.

“Although it is true that it is a decision of the Council of Ministers, it is leveraged precisely by that need of the millions of Salvadorans who have witnessed all the positive results that have been obtained,” said Villatoro.

“By decision of the Council of Ministers we bring this day a new request for an extension of the Exception Regime, this is nothing more than capturing the needs or the requirement that millions of Salvadorans make of us” Minister of @SecuritySV, @Vi11atoro pic.twitter.com/kBtE90LIuo

– PNC El Salvador (@PNCSV)

October 14, 2022

The Constitution of El Salvador says that the extension of the suspension of universal freedoms should not exceed a period of 30 days and could be extended if the causes that generated such decision persist.

The pro-government deputies of President Nayib Bukele and his allies, including Villatoro, argue that the measure “has allowed us as a country to be able to get out of that international black list in which we found ourselves.”

“Less than four years ago we were one of the most violent countries in the world,” said the minister.

Despite the results presented by the Salvadoran government, human rights organizations have criticized the extension of the state of emergency due to reports of illegal arrests and alleged acts of torture against detainees.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



