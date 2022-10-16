Peruvian justice denies exit impediment to the first lady | News

Report This Content

A Peruvian judge rejected this Friday the request of the Prosecutor’s Office to prevent the departure of the country of the first lady Lilia Paredes for 36 months, investigated for alleged coordination of a criminal organization with her partner, President Pedro Castillo.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Premier warns of possible coup against Peruvian president

Judge Raúl Justiniano argued before the court that the Public Ministry did not sufficiently prove that the temporary absence of the first lady could harm the investigation.

“I respect the decision of the Justice in rejecting the request for my impediment to leave the country. This will strengthen my work as First Lady who cares for infants and the most vulnerable population of our country. In the same way, I will continue to collaborate with justice, ”Paredes posted on her Twitter account.

�� #The last Eighth Preparatory Investigation Court of the National Superior Court imposes appearance with restrictions against first lady Lilia Paredes and others investigated for the crime of criminal organization pic.twitter.com/cPCVrEMOE7

– Peru Judiciary (@Poder_Judicial_)

October 14, 2022

Despite the denial of the exit impediment, the judge ordered an appearance with restrictions for the first lady, which implies that she must report to the Prosecutor’s Office.

I respect the decision of justice in rejecting the request for my impediment to leave the country. This will strengthen my work as First Lady who cares for infants and the most vulnerable population of our country.

In the same way, I will continue collaborating with justice.

– Lilia Paredes Navarro (@LiliaParedesN)

October 14, 2022

On the other hand, Paredes cannot be absent from his place of residence without judicial permission, he must not appear at the Ministry of Housing or the Ministry of Transport and Communications; as well as not moving to the municipalities of Chadín, Anguía, Cajatambo and Chachapoyas.

In addition, Paredes must pay a bail of 10,000 soles (about 2,500 dollars), although the Prosecutor’s Office had requested a payment of 100,000 soles.

The judge also rejected the same impediments and imposed restricted appearances on the first lady’s brothers, Walter and David Paredes, and lawyer Hugo Espino, alleged accomplices of the criminal organization, although he imposed slightly higher fines.

At the end of the hearing, the Prosecutor’s Office assured that it would appeal the judge’s ruling to insist on the prohibition of travel abroad for all the accused, who could face sentences between eight and 16 years in prison.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



