Traits of Simón Bolívar that made him the Liberator | News

In 1813 the governor of Caracas, Cristóbal Mendoza, on behalf of the Venezuelan people, appointed Simón Bolívar Captain General of the Armies of Venezuela and conferred on him the title of El Libertador.

Simón Bolívar was born in Caracas on July 24, 1783 under the name of Simón José Antonio de la Santísima Trinidad Bolívar Ponte y Palacios Blanco, which reflects the origin of a Catholic family with a long history.

The title of Liberator was awarded to him for being the leader of the first triumph of the independence of Venezuela, which served as an impetus to give freedom to six American nations. These achievements place him alongside Miguel Hidalgo (Mexico), José Bonifácio de Andrade (Brazil), José de San Martín (Argentina), among other heroes of the independence of America.

How was it awarded?

During the Admirable Campaign that began in Cúcuta-Colombia and ended on August 6, 1813 in Caracas, Bolívar liberated western Venezuela from Spanish colonialism.

The Municipality of Caracas in response to his deed, on October 14 of that year through the first governor of Venezuela, Cristóbal Mendoza, granted him the title of “Liberator” and named him “Captain General of the Armies of Venezuela”.

From a young age, Bolívar showed outstanding writing skills, a reality that covers all continents through his letters, manifestos and other writings translated into more than seven languages.

He was trained under the tutelage of great thinkers and outstanding professors for his time for his intellect and contributions to education, among them, Simón Rodríguez and Andrés Bello.

Bolívar, enshrined in history as the Liberator of America, had the ability to organize an army of soldiers and officers of different nationalities, with the aim of putting an end to the process of European colonization carried out in the region for more than 300 years. .

Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela were the countries where the Bolivarian Revolution began with the determination of that young soldier who gave his life to the fight for justice and the sovereignty of an entire continent.

We invite you to know some of the features of Bolívar that made him worthy of the appointment of Liberator.

Aware

From a very young age, Simón Bolívar demonstrated an analytical and critical awareness, which allowed him to detect the injustices in the political and social events that were experienced at the time under the Spanish empire.

At the age of 22, Bolívar was able to swear to his teacher Simón Rodríguez, while they were in the Monte Sacro located in Rome (Italy), that he would give his life for the liberation of the peoples of America.

Oath in the Monte Sacro, Rome (Italy).

“I swear before you, I swear by the God of my fathers, I swear by them, I swear by my honor, and I swear by my Country, that I will not give rest to my arm, nor rest to my soul, until I have broken the chains who oppress us by the will of Spanish power!”

Sensitive

With an empathic way of reading the events of the moment, where those of his personal life did not escape, Bolívar demonstrated his passion for everything that surrounds him, valuing the essence of those who accompanied him and even those who opposed him at the time of his exploits and independence victories.

This is clearly stated in the War to the Death decree, written on June 15, 1813 during the development of the Admirable Campaign, addressed to the Spanish and Canarians to force them to give in to the independence of the American peoples.

The Liberator Simón Bolívar signing the Decree of War to the Death.

“Despite our just resentments against the iniquitous Spaniards, our magnanimous heart still deigns to open a path to conciliation and friendship for the last time; they are still invited to live among us peacefully, if, detesting their crimes and converting in good faith, they cooperate with us in the destruction of the intrusive government of Spain…”

Decided

In the midst of the battles and vicissitudes that were presented to Bolívar and his army, with the aim of making them faint at the idea of ​​an independent America, the already proclaimed Liberator stood firm and determined.

He demonstrated this during the 78 days of the strategic battle of Boyacá for the liberation of Colombia, which gave way to the consecration of New Granada, formed mainly by Colombia, Venezuela and Ecuador, and to which Panama would later adhere.

Brave

Even from his deathbed, Simón Bolívar manifested his most courageous traits that assert a sensible intention for the emancipation of the peoples of Our America.

Death of Simón Bolívar, by Antonio Herrera Toro.

“My last votes are for the happiness of the Homeland. If my death contributes to the cessation of the parties and the consolidation of the union, I will go down to the grave in peace!





