The last crew members of the Emtrasur plane are authorized to leave Argentina | News

The last crew members of the Emtrasur plane are authorized to leave Argentina

The federal judge of Argentina, Federico Villena decided this Friday to allow the last five crew members of the Aerocargo del Sur Transport Company (Emtrasur) plane kidnapped in that South American country more than four months ago to leave the country.

According to reports, the Argentine judges did not find convincing evidence to accuse the three Iranians and two Venezuelans who remained for leaving Argentine territory.

Therefore, these five crew members will be able to leave the South American nation after their passports are delivered to them next Monday.

LAST MINUTE

Judicial opinion releases the last 5 crew members of the plane #Emtrasur held in Argentina, 2 Venezuelans and 3 Iranians.

The ban on leaving the country is lifted and the case is dismissed.@teleSURtv pic.twitter.com/k1lqboHSjs

– Leonel Retamal Muñoz (@LeonelTeleSUR)

October 15, 2022

Last June, 19 Venezuelan and five Persian crew members were detained and their identity documents were confiscated, without charges against them.

In September, 14 of the 19 crew members of the kidnapped plane were able to leave the country, after several requests made by the Government of Venezuela, which repeatedly denounced the interference of the United States in the matter.

On September 19, the first group of kidnapped crew members arrived in Venezuela and on September 29, the release of two was ordered, who until this Friday were the last to have achieved freedom.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



