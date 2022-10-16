Brazilian police act against diversion of secret budgets | News

Report This Content

The Federal Police (PF) of Brazil arrested the brothers Roberto and Renato Rodrigues, suspected of inserting false data in the Ministry of Health systems to justify a series of transfers from the Government to the municipalities through amendments to the rapporteur, the so-called budget secrets

This is the first action against deviations from the “secret budget”, a scheme by which, in exchange for the support of deputies and senators, President Jair Bolsonaro allocates resources to parliamentary amendments.

The accusations against the brothers are the insertion of false data in the Ministry of Health, fraud in tenders, contractual overpricing, embezzlement, money laundering and criminal association.

#Corruption | The Federal Police carried out this morning the first action against deviations from the “secret budget”, a scheme by which, in exchange for the support of deputies and senators, President Jair Bolsonaro allocates resources to parliamentary amendments. pic.twitter.com/K5dbWXS8Ww

– André Vieira (@AndreteleSUR)

October 14, 2022

The two investigated are identified as responsible for entering false data in spreadsheets of the Unified Health System (SUS) in several municipalities of Maranhão to inflate the number of medical procedures and thus increase the transfer of resources to finance them.

Some 60 policemen complied this Friday, 16 search and seizure warrants, and two temporary arrest warrants in five cities of Maranhao and two in Píauí, in northeastern Brazil.

In congressional records, Roberto Rodrigues, who does not have a mandate, appears as an “external user” requesting US$13 million from the amendments. This is the way parliamentarians keep secret to receive public resources to their political bases.

Roberto Rodrigues appears as an “external user” in requests for 69 million reais in amendments from the rapporteur in the Congress system.

Of that total, it managed to release 36 million, always for municipalities in Maranhão. The name of the parliamentarian who sponsored the requests is withheld.

Experts and officials who criticize the secret budget maintain that the figure of the “external user” can be used to mask irregularities committed by politicians.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



