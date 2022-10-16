Government of Venezuela ensures that all people in Las Tejerías will be treated | News

Seven days after the tragedy in Las Tejerías, Aragua state, in north-central Venezuela, recovery work in the town is advancing rapidly to fully restore basic services, while the Government assured that no one will be left behind. without receiving help.

Venezuela and the UN coordinate support for those affected in Las Tejerías

The work from different fronts – under the command of President Nicolás Maduro – is carried out by more than a thousand public service officials who are carrying out recovery and maintenance work on eight fronts.

The sectoral vice-president for Citizen Security and Peace, Remigio Ceballos, confirmed that the population affected by the landslide in Las Tejerías, Aragua state, will be assisted by the citizen security agencies.

“There will not be a single corner that is not taken care of by this Humanitarian Task Force… We will never abandon the People, we are here and we are going to win,” he indicated on his account on the Twitter social network of the Ministry for Interior Relations, Justice and peace.

He said that they already have a study of the new risk areas with the new water channel created by the avalanche, and from there to relocate the families.

Ceballos’ pronouncement comes as recovery work in the area advances at a forced pace seven days after the Tejerías landslide due to heavy rains, which left 50 dead and several missing.

In addition, more than 600 tons of food and equipment have been delivered, after last Saturday’s landslide.

The sole authority of Las Tejerías, Division General of the Bolivarian National Guard, Juan Sulbarán, reported this Friday that 97% of public services have been recovered in Las Tejerías.

“Public services in Las Tejerías have been recovered by 97 percent. Of 19 water wells, 12 are already active, the electrical service and the signal of all the telephone operators are restored”, he assured.

Today Saturday #15OCT one week after the natural disaster in #knitting.

7 days later, this is what the Los Patos creek looks like, which overflowed that day when the river took everything in its path.

The debris removal work has not stopped. pic.twitter.com/UzrNWwaARN

– Madelein Garcia (@madeleintlSUR)

October 15, 2022

He explained that they have two collection centers, one located in Las Tejerías and the second in La Victoria. From there, Sulbarán continued, food and water are distributed to the 23 affected sectors based on the requirements made by the multidisciplinary teams.

I am very aware of the reports that come to me in real time from the Vice President, the Ministers, Ministers, and the entire Government team that is deployed throughout Las Tejerías, coordinating and serving the people.

– Nicolas Maduro (@NicolasMaduro)

October 14, 2022

President Nicolás Maduro is in permanent communication with the government team deployed in the El Béisbol sector.

The Head of State asserted that he would be attentive to the reports sent in real time by the Vice President of the Republic, Delcy Rodríguez, as well as the ministers on comprehensive care for affected families.

“I am very aware of the reports that come to me in real time from the Vice President, the Ministers, Ministers, and the entire Government team that is deployed throughout Las Tejerías, coordinating and serving the People”, pointed out.





