They report an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 in the province of Guayas, Ecuador | News

The Geophysical Institute of the National Polytechnic School of Ecuador reported this Saturday the occurrence of an earthquake of magnitude 5.2, whose epicenter was located about 10 kilometers west of the center of Guayaquil, located in the coastal province of Guayas, southwest of the country.

According to the entity, the telluric movement occurred at 02:39 (local time), at 2.17 degrees south latitude and 79.99 degrees west longitude, its depth was 35.70 kilometers, and everything seems to indicate that it presented a mechanism transcurrent focal (FMNEAR method).

“This mechanism, together with the depth, indicates that the event is related to a fracture in the oceanic plate subducting under the continent,” explained the entity.

In this sense, the Geophysical Institute, together with the National Risk Management Service, indicated that in addition to the epicenter region, the tremor was noticeable in other locations in Guayas, as well as in the provinces of Chimborazo, Cañar, Bolívar and Azuay.

The reports indicate that the earthquake was felt in a mild to moderate way and so far no damage has been reported, although the possibility of aftershocks in the next few hours is not ruled out.

Ecuador is located in the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, where some of the most important tectonic plate sinking zones in the world are located, so seismic activity is very active.

One of the most destructive earthquakes that have affected that country occurred on April 16, 2016, in the provinces of Manabí, Pichincha and Esmeraldas, on the border with Colombia, and left a balance of more than 670 dead, thousands affected and huge material losses.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



