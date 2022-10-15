President Arce convenes the unity of social organizations | News

Report This Content

The president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, called this Saturday for the unity of the country’s social organizations, while denouncing the reorganization actions of the coup right that seeks to destabilize the national government.

During the inaugural ceremony of the Departmental Enlargement of the Single Trade Union Federation of Peasant Workers of the department of Oruro, in the coliseum of the Santiago de Huari municipality, the president stressed the importance of preserving unity to defeat coup attempts, as well as respecting the statutes within social organizations.

“The internal statutes must be respected so that there are no differences, so as not to give anyone excuses. (…) (The right wing) has been doing it, they have been trying to (divide) us with many of our brothers, but we have seen a lot of political maturity in understanding the real problem and dealing with it adequately,” said the head of state.

United and united we will continue to defeat these coup adventures! We are sure that political maturity will prevail in the enlargement of the Single Trade Union Federation of Peasant Workers of #Oruro and will reject any attempt to destabilize the right. pic.twitter.com/pM7oRHJ0I4

– Luis Alberto Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia)

October 15, 2022

Arce warned that the sectors of the right want to show their strength and assured that his government seeks to work, produce and demands peace to face the adversities imposed by the current international context.

He recalled that they are also working to overcome the internal economic crisis in which the de facto government of Jeanine Áñez left the country, and that the current governor of the department of Santa Cruz, Luis Fernando Camacho, supported.

He alluded to the conflict in Ukraine and specified that its negative effects began to be felt in the country, with the increase in the price of fertilizers, products from the agrochemical industry and other inputs from the agricultural and industrial sectors.

“This tends to become more acute, this tends to remain for longer than what was initially calculated in the world. But that international context today is worsened in our country when the old right-wing coup has once again shown its claws, it has again reorganized itself wanting to destabilize the national government, ”he detailed.

In recent days, Governor Camacho, together with the Pro-Santa Cruz Committee led by Rómulo Calvo, threatened the government with an indefinite strike as of October 21 if the date of the Population Census, scheduled for 2024, is not advanced to 2023.

Those sectors of the right have refused to participate in dialogue processes on the subject before international organizations such as the United Nations Population Fund (Unfpa), the Latin American and Caribbean Demographic Center (Celade) and Bolivian social organizations.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



