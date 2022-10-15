Recovery work continues after an avalanche in Las Tejerías, Venezuela | News

Report This Content

Venezuelan authorities remain deployed this Thursday in Las Tejerías, Aragua state (central-north), as part of the progress of the work for the recovery of the affected areas after the heavy rains and the avalanche recorded on October 8.

The sectoral vice-president for Citizen Security and Peace, Remigio Ceballos Ichaso, reported that search and rescue efforts continue relentlessly in Las Tejerías, and updated the death toll from the tragedy to 50.

The also Minister for Internal Relations, Justice and Peace highlighted the support of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) in the work for the recovery of the affected areas, with some 3,200 people and 30 machines; following established protocols and 24 strategic lines of action in risk management and disaster management.

“We are working to provide comprehensive care to the people in terms of food, hydration, education, health, psychological support and, above all, the love of all of us who are at the forefront of the task ordered by our President Nicolás Maduro Moros to guarantee the protection of the town,” he said.

Ceballos also explained that the forensic canine brigade is in place so that, once the largest debris has been removed, they can access it. “We do not rule out that there are people who unfortunately are there. We are in these permanent search operations,” he stressed.

“No matter how long it takes, we here are not going to retire until Las Tejerías is reborn,” said the sector vice president.

Also, on this day, the deputies that make up the special commission of the National Assembly for the support and comprehensive care of the families affected in Las Tejerías went to the place, who made a tour and evaluated the work carried out in the different areas.

“We are willing to contribute so that the National Assembly takes charge of the recovery of the Las Tejerías school or the hospital that is on the downtown Regional Highway,” declared the president of the legislative body, Jorge Rodríguez.

In addition, he emphasized that the Venezuelan government “is not going to rest until Las Tejerías is restored. We are not going to move, we are not going to leave, until Las Tejerías is recovered.”

For her part, the sectoral vice president for Science, Technology, Education and Health, Gabriela Jiménez, reported that more than 300 doctors and nurses are deployed in Las Tejerías to care for the affected population.

“We find ourselves, with the community, attending to this natural catastrophe, above all, hand in hand with love and health (…) Today we have more than 300 active doctors and nurses visiting each of the 23 locations that we have defined as impact area,” Jiménez explained.

Vice President sectorial @Gabrielasjr accompanies the town of Las Tejerías, Aragua state.

“We find ourselves, with the community, attending to this natural catastrophe, hand in hand with health and love.

Today we have more than 300 doctors deployed in the affected areas. pic.twitter.com/kID3Uh5Muo

— Ministry for Science and Technology (@Mincyt_VE)

October 13, 2022

In the face of the tragedy, the national government has reiterated its commitment to the full recovery of the areas affected by the heavy rains, and has thanked the solidarity of both the Venezuelan people and authorities from other countries with the affected families.

“In the midst of complex situations, the Bolivarian Revolution has acquired great experience, and as the National Government we have responded to our people like never before. How much faith, solidarity and love have I found in the people,” President Nicolás Maduro said the day before. , through his account on the social network Twitter.

So far, Venezuelan authorities have reported at least 43 dead and more than 50 missing; as well as around 800 affected houses, of which 123 were in risk areas.





