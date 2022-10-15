Venezuela and Russia review progress of bilateral projects | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Venezuela, Carlos Faría, held a meeting on Thursday with the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, Alexander Novak, to review the progress of the agreements that both nations advance, within the framework of the Energy Week of the Eurasian country.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Russia proposes Türkiye to host a regional gas center

The Foreign Ministry reported that these agreements are expected to be signed at the next meeting of the High-Level Intergovernmental Commission (CIAN) Russia-Venezuela, which will take place in the South American nation on December 13 and 14.

Through his account on the social network Twitter, Faría stressed that the meeting with Novak, who is also co-president of the CIAN, “has been an extraordinary opportunity to share visions and strengthen the progress of joint projects.”

#13Oct| Within the framework of the Energy Week of #Russiawe held a fraternal meeting with the Vice President of the Government of the Russian Federation, Alexander Novak.

It has been an extraordinary opportunity to share visions and strengthen the progress of joint projects. pic.twitter.com/OT2Cudb1Db

– Carlos Faria (@Fariacrt)

October 13, 2022

Likewise, the Venezuelan Foreign Minister indicated that, continuing with the path of integration and development of high-level cooperation between the two countries, he also met with the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Serguei Vasilievich Vershinin.

The diplomat indicated that this meeting was propitious “to evaluate the progress of our bilateral agreements and project new objectives of mutual interest.”

Faría, who heads the Venezuelan delegation present at the Russian Energy Week, stressed that his country “is advancing in strategic alliances to face the world situation for the benefit of our people and humanity. With humility we set an example of firmness and audacity in the face of the obstacles they intend to impose on us”.

The Russian Energy Week, which takes place from October 12 to 14 in Moscow (capital), has an agenda that addresses issues on the development of the electric power, oil, gas, chemical and coal industries, as well as such as the search for new markets, the strengthening of technological sovereignty and the creation of constructive cooperation in a new multipolar world.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report