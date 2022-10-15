Families evacuated due to river overflow in El Salvador | News

Report This Content

The authorities of El Salvador reported this Thursday on the evacuation of dozens of families in the Puerto Parada canton, department of Usulutan (east), due to the overflow of the Grande de San Miguel River after the impact of tropical storm Julia through the national territory.

From its account on the social network Twitter, the Presidency of El Salvador stressed that “since dawn (Thursday) teams from the Armed Forces and the Police are evacuating the inhabitants of the Puerto Parada canton, after the overflow of the Rio Grande de San Miguel”.

Faced with this situation, the National Civil Protection System carried out the evacuations of dozens of families from Puerto Parada and Bajo Lempa, adding to some 2,300 people sheltered by the passage of storm Julia, which also left at least ten dead.

The general director of Civil Protection, Luis Amaya, confirmed on Wednesday that some 2,837 people are housed in 120 active shelters in different areas of the country, making up approximately 950 families.

According to Amaya, 242 landslides have been registered, while 440 homes were affected by Julia.

In addition, he warned that “due to the amount of water we receive from Julia, the soil is saturated with moisture and this increases the probability of landslides.”

In this sense, the official urged the population not to cross rivers or streams. “Do not put your life at risk,” Amaya said.

For his part, the Minister of the Interior and Territorial Development, Juan Carlos Bidegain, specified that so far, 314 obstructed roads, 528 fallen trees, 20 floods and 37 overflowing rivers have been reported.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



