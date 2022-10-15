President of Argentina swears in new ministers | News

Report This Content

The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, swore in this Thursday the new ministers that will make up his government, specifically the heads of the Ministry of Labor, Employment and Social Security; Social Development; and Women, Gender and Diversity.

“It is a very pleasant day because we are adding three valuable women to our cabinet, who will have to continue with the task that those who preceded them have started,” said the president.

Raquel Kismer de Olmos was appointed to the Ministry of Labour, Employment and Social Security; while for the Social Development portfolio it was Victoria Tolosa Paz; and the head of the Ministry of Women, Gender and Diversity is Ayelén Mazzina.

Regarding the new ministers, Fernández stressed that “if there is something that unites us with them, it is the conviction that we must be united above all things. Although they try to divide us, the separation does not make sense. We will have to settle the differences in unity and respecting each other”.

During the ceremony, the head of state also recognized the work of the outgoing ministers, whom he thanked for their service.

“In terms of social development, I am sure that (Tolosa) is one of the people who knows Argentina best, and she showed it to me as a candidate, campaigning tirelessly throughout the province of Buenos Aires, and as a deputy, accompanying the decisions of the Power Executive,” said the president.

Regarding Mazzina, she stated that “it was time to be able to listen to feminism from within the homeland, that’s why I thought of Ayelén (…) We want a homeland where inequality ends, the identity of each one is respected and women grow in rights”.

Likewise, he highlighted that Olmos “is a very good economist, and a tireless worker. And the last thing, which is common to her other two companions: her enormous militancy”.

Who are the new Argentine ministers?

Olmos, 70 years old, is a graduate of Economics and has served as vice president of the Investment and Foreign Trade Bank. She was a councilor and legislator of the City of Buenos Aires, as well as Secretary of Municipal Affairs of the Nation (2007 and 2009).

Tolosa, 49 years old, is a public accountant and has worked as a deputy for the province of Buenos Aires. She served as president of the National Council for the Coordination of Social Policies until July 30, 2021.

Mazzina, 32, is a professor of Political Science and was secretary of Women, Diversity and Equality of San Luis, as well as a councilwoman for the City of San Luis.

See this content by source

