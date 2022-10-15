Bolivia and UN Women launch program to prevent cyberbullying | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Government of Bolivia and the agency of the United Nations Organization for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) launched this Thursday the program Digital Rights of Women in the Framework of Depatriarchalization, in order to prevent and fight against the different forms of violence against them on social networks and other platforms.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Bolivia boosts performance of girls in technologies

The event was held at the Casa Grande del Pueblo (seat of the Government) and was attended by the Minister of the Presidency, María Nela Prada; the regional director for the Americas and the Caribbean of UN Women, María-Noel Vaeza; as well as representatives of the Ministry of Justice and the Agency for Electronic Government and Information and Communication Technologies (Agetic).

Minister Prada presented the initiative and stated that “one of the effects of accelerated digitization has been the increase in violence in this virtual space against women and people of sexual diversity, which is another form of violence that is exercised” .

The Minister of the Presidency, Maria Nela Prada, together with the Regional Director for the Americas of #UNWomenMaría Noel Vaeza, present the program “Digital Rights of Women in the Framework of Depatriarchalization”, at the Casa Grande del Pueblo de La Paz. pic.twitter.com/WbyPWz1kKH

— Ministry of the Presidency (@MinPresidencia)

October 13, 2022

“All women have the right to inhabit and be creators within the digital world, because the new generations are constantly generating content, they are being creators of digital movements, that is then transferred to the street and becomes social demands”, emphasized.

This program, developed by Agetic and the Bolivian Ministry of Justice, seeks to generate mechanisms that allow the prevention of digital violence, and the reduction of the digital gap that exists between women and men.

According to the minister, a study on the Dynamics of Gender Violence on the Internet during the Covid-19 pandemic in the country was carried out, identifying eight types of digital violence and 24 forms of expression.

�� #Live | Launch of the program “Digital Rights of Women in the Framework of Depatriarchalization”https://t.co/DFXc5Vq9TN

➡️ Let’s follow the live stream ��

– UN Women Bolivia (@onumujeresbol)

October 13, 2022

Among the types of violence detected is “abuse of personal data”, related to identity theft by obtaining personal information in a non-consensual manner.

The “sexual abuse related to information and communication technologies that occurs from recruitment, trafficking and smuggling and marketing” is added.

Likewise, they identified “affectations to channels of expression”, in reference to individual and group actors harassing users to the point of forcing them to close their accounts on social networks.

Another form of digital violence is the gap between men and women regarding access to the internet via mobile devices, and the omissions “by actors with regulatory power” as there is no sanction for digital violence.

Action plan

Following the results of the study, Agetic recommended an action plan that includes reviewing statistical information on gender violence, making regulatory adjustments and coordinating with national and international digital platforms.

In addition, “coordinate actions with national and international civil society services; strengthen the capacities of the public sector and disseminate information to civil society.”

They plan to establish two working groups that will be led by Agetic and the Ministry of Justice with the purpose of consolidating a digital plan that includes the prevention of digital violence in an integral way and the design of policies that contribute to reducing the digital divide.

To deal with a problem, you must first recognize it. Digital violence is real.

✅The @MinPresidency Y @AgeticBolivia presented “Approaches to gender violence on the internet during the pandemic in Bolivia”, a study that identifies 8 types of digital violence. pic.twitter.com/FeDqEUcj6D

— BO Coordinator (@CoordinadoraBO)

October 13, 2022

According to Agetic, this month the work of the work groups will begin and the process will conclude in December, with a subsequent presentation of the “digital plan for women” to be executed in 2023.

For its part, the feminist platform Coordinadora Bo stated that “to face a problem, you must first recognize it. Digital violence is real.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report