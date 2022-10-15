Indigenous movements and Government of Ecuador conclude dialogues | News

Report This Content

The Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador announced this Friday the closure of the dialogue tables between the Government of Ecuador and the movements of native peoples, without agreements on all points, despite the celebrations of the Executive of Guillermo Lasso.

Indigenous movements and Government of Ecuador conclude dialogues

In this sense, both parties involved in the negotiations officially concluded the dialogue last Thursday, after 90 days of talks.

“The people know the effort we have put into solving the problems, in two tables there are no agreements: in the labor and subsidies, we ask the Government to make its position more flexible,” said the president of the Conaie, Leonidas Iza.

���� There is no true dialogue without results and social justice.

On October 14, 2019, the repeal of decree 883 was announced, being a great victory of the popular struggle.

Today, October 14, 2022, the dialogue tables are closed, opened due to pressure from the June national strike. pic.twitter.com/KNv6kIPv0X

— CONAIE (@CONAIE_Ecuador)

October 14, 2022

In another order, the representatives of the native peoples explained during the round of conversations the need to further lower the price of fuels for the population linked to agriculture and the rural area, due to its impact on the economy of the entire population, which which was also not accepted.

However, for his part, the Minister of Labor of Ecuador, Patricio Donoso, assures that 17 agreements were reached at the work table of the dialogue between the Government and the indigenous organizations, but the organizations did not want to sign the closing act, where these were recorded. agreements.

“The fundamental premise is that each of the agreements has to benefit the 18 million Ecuadorians and not just 3 social organizations. All the decisions have been aimed at positively affecting the community,” he assured. @achanguin in @democraciaec. pic.twitter.com/0NSgsKZeJ5

– Ecuadorian Ministry of Government (@MinGobiernoEc)

October 14, 2022

“We have always given alternatives to the demands, no agreements were reached at the Subsidy Targeting Table, however; in the signing of the minutes, the great coincidences were placed as an annex, such as the subsidy focused on those who need it most,” he specified. the deputy minister of Ecuador, Ana Changín.

However, the claims of the citizens are based on the deterioration of the social situation with a worsening of insecurity, pointing out that this issue was not part of the technical tables initially planned and that resolving it is a priority for Ecuadorians.

At the close of the dialogue tables, all the base authorities of our organizational structure are summoned, after this, in the Annual Assembly of the #CONAIEto be held in November, we will evaluate this process in detail and make collective decisions.#LeonidasIza pic.twitter.com/ZiMublHOFe

— CONAIE (@CONAIE_Ecuador)

October 13, 2022

Until last Friday there were six dialogue tables that managed to seal signed agreements: Public and private banking, Energy and natural resources, Productive development, Price control, Security and justice, and collective rights

It is worth mentioning that the talks were the result of the historic 18-day strike last June and, given the results of the negotiations, the indigenous movement reported that it will evaluate the next steps in the struggle with its bases.





