Premier warns of possible coup against Peruvian president | News

The head of the Ministerial Cabinet of Peru, Aníbal Torres, questioned this Friday the constitutional complaint against the president, Pedro Castillo, assuring that a coup is intended through this procedure.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Peruvian President denounces political persecution against him

During an event in Pucallpa, the premier pointed out as an ignorance of the legal system, statements by the Attorney General’s Office where they clarify that the conventional law of the United Nations should be applied and not domestic law.

He also added that the complaint filed by the Nation’s prosecutor, Patricia Benavides, against the head of state, Pedro Castillo, is unconstitutional, and even pointed out that the justice system should be modified due to the lack of suitability of the magistrates.

In another order, he pointed out that due to the tensions and uncertainty that the country is going through, the big businessmen would not come to invest, which would generate great impacts on the economy.

Accordingly, the executive Aníbal Torres asked the congressmen to defend the rule of law and avoid a coup, referring to the two vacancy attempts that failed in Congress and the work of the Commission that investigated an alleged fraud in the elections and which had no results.

It is worth remembering that last Tuesday, the National Prosecutor’s Office carried out a raid and preliminary arrest against the close circle of the president, Pedro Castillo.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

