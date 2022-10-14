Tropical storm Karl threatens six Mexican states | News

Report This Content

Tropical storm Karl, which formed on Tuesday in the Gulf of Mexico, strengthened this Wednesday and threatens to leave torrential rains in six Mexican states in the coming days, reported the National Meteorological Service (SMN).

The SMN indicated that the cyclone began to have stronger winds as they went from 75 to 95 kilometers per hour, with gusts of 110 kilometers per hour.

In its most recent report, the National Water Commission (Conagua) indicated that the cyclone has parked off the north coast of the state of Veracruz.

Meteorologists mentioned that Karl is expected to make landfall on Friday night somewhere in Veracruz.

A state of alert was decreed for the states of Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche, Chiapas, Oaxaca and Puebla, where heavy rains are expected with the risk of flooding and landslides.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



