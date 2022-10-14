Government of Venezuela reiterates its commitment to the total recovery of the area affected by the avalanche | News

The Vice President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, declared this Wednesday that the Government of President Nicolás Maduro will be there 24 hours a day for as long as necessary until the recovery of the area affected by an avalanche in Las Tejerías, Aragua state.

Government of Venezuela advances in recovery in Las Tejerías

“We are making progress, but as the president said, the government is going to be here 24 hours a day for as many days as it takes until we see Tejerías recovered,” the Venezuelan deputy president told reporters, who toured the affected area this day.

Parts of the Las Tejerías community, capital of the Santos Michelena municipality, in Aragua state (central-north), were devastated last weekend by an avalanche caused by intense rains, which left 43 dead and more than 50 disappeared, in addition to 757 homes affected.

In a balance offered by Rodríguez, it was indicated that the electrical service has been restored by 95 percent.

In addition, eight water wells have already been recovered from the 19 in the areas.

Similarly, an economic census has been carried out to determine and support the affected businesses in the locality.

UN Commission will deliver aid

The Venezuelan vice president also reported that a United Nations (UN) commission will visit the Las Tejerías area this Thursday with the aim of delivering humanitarian aid.

“Venezuelan solidarity is here expressed and international aid too. We had a meeting with representatives of the United Nations, who are already organizing themselves to enter in a coordinated manner,” the official commented.

President Maduro explained that, thanks to the solidarity of the people, the collection centers add more than 100 tons of food to supply the families affected by the recent rainfall.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), for its part, reported that it sent medicines and healing material for 5,000 people to the central Epidemiology warehouse of the Ministry of Health.

Likewise, ten thousand water purification tablets were donated, each with the capacity to make 10 liters of the vital liquid drinkable.

