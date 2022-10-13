Concludes the process of manufacturing ballots for elections in Nicaragua | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Supreme Electoral Council (CSE) of Nicaragua reported on Wednesday that the process of manufacturing the electoral ballots for the elections on November 6, in which the authorities of 153 municipalities in the country will be elected, has been completed.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Nicaragua registers 1,500 families affected after the passage of Julia

The announcement took place during a ceremony held on Wednesday in which the authorities of the Electoral Power, legal representatives of the nation and prosecutors of the six political organizations that will participate in the elections participated.

The president of the CSE, Brenda Rocha, indicated that the ballots maintain the security criteria of the first and second level, thus becoming a secure and difficult document to falsify.

���� Supreme Electoral Council concludes process of printing electoral ballots, complying with all security levels ��️

1/2 pic.twitter.com/4XoNQnRucC

— Supreme Electoral Council ���� (@cse_nicaragua)

October 12, 2022

The official urged the population to participate in the elections in order to contribute to the strengthening of peace, prosperity, sovereignty and independence of the country.

“The legal representatives of the political parties and alliances of the political parties with their respective national prosecutors signed a few days ago and approved the ballots, proceeding to print the ballots and today the process of printing the ballots has been concluded. electoral ballots, which have security standards,” he mentioned.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report