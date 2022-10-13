Social movements march in favor of Lula in the state of Bahia | News

Report This Content

The former Brazilian president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, held a campaign event on Wednesday in the capital of Bahia, Salvador, as part of a tour of several states in the Northeast in order to consolidate his support for the ballot scheduled for the next 30 October.

The leader of the Workers’ Party (PT) gave a press conference at the Vila Velha Theater, to later lead an event on the outskirts of Salvador together with the candidate for state governor, Jerônimo Rodrigues.

Later, accompanied by the current governor, Rui Costa, and the elected senator, Otto Alencar, Lula participated in a march that started from the Ondina neighborhood to the Farol de la Barra.

A vontade de viver mehor encheu the streets of Salvador hoje. It is with this hope of moving to Brazil that we are going to win more votes for a victory still greater than the second round. Obrigado, Bahia! Good night.

��: @ricardotuckert pic.twitter.com/mJQtsXRuiv

– Lula 13 (@LulaOficial)

October 13, 2022

In the framework of Children’s Day, the former president questioned in his speech “how many children in this country got up in the morning without having coffee. I wonder how many children did not have a meal with the necessary protein and calories?

At the same time, the progressive candidate stated that “this country cannot continue as it is. We show that it is possible to increase wages without increasing inflation. We have already shown that it is possible to put children from the periphery in universities”.

As part of the Northeast tour, Lula will visit the states of Sergipe, Alagoas and Pernambuco in the coming days, in which he seeks to consolidate his support after winning all of them in the first round of the presidential elections.





