Gustavo Petro participates in Political and Cultural Minga | News

The President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro met this Thursday with the traditional authorities of the communities and other social sectors of the Kwet Kina territory, Sath Tama Kiwe, municipality of Caldono in the north of the Department of Cauca, within the framework of the Political and Cultural Minga for the defense of life, territory and peace.

During the event, the Colombian head of state listened to the statements transmitted by the spokespersons of the communities and other social sectors on the issues of life, territory and peace, and finally delivered a speech before the plenary of the minga.

In this sense, the president specified that violence has been the way to divert the attention of the people, pointing out that the new government is working to promote new reforms, for which it is necessary that the popular movements move towards change.

Complete speech in Caldono, Cauca. The reason for the need for organization and popular mobilization to ensure the government of change

– Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo)

October 13, 2022

“It is the people who rule, it is not the president who rules and Congress will have to accept that in the bill that arrives it is the voice of the people deciding, we are wasting time, every second is one second less, every second time passed, and what we do not have is time”, emphasized the entity.

Likewise, he pointed out that the victory was not in June, but that it is yet to be built, emphasizing that his victory during the elections on June 19 represents peace, popular organization, the impulse to the national majorities to locate exactly the things that You have to change and do it effectively.

“This time a popular movement knew how to go over their differences and focus on the main thing, which was to capture power, the national government, in a peaceful but also forceful way, that is the change we have at this moment,” said the dignitary. .





