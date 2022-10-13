Mexico maintains dialogue with the US on arms trafficking | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Mexican Foreign Minister, Marcelo Ebrard, meets this Thursday in Washington DC with the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, to fundamentally fight against criminal organizations.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Mexico Files Second Lawsuit in the US for Arms Trafficking

The Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Mexico published on his Twitter account that “in a rainy Washington DC ready for the meeting of the United States-Mexico Bicentennial Understanding.”

In this sense, the senior diplomat added that “reducing arms trafficking is the priority for the 2022-23 action plan. The understanding works for our country: fewer weapons equals less violence.”

In a rainy Washington DC ready for the meeting of the United States-Mexico Bicentennial Understanding. Reducing arms trafficking is the priority for the 2022-23 action plan. The understanding works for our country: less weapons equals less violence. I inform you. pic.twitter.com/tww6hpfPnk

– Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard)

October 13, 2022

Previously, the State Department spokesman, Ned Price, reported that the Mexican foreign minister traveled with the Secretary of Security, Rosa Icela Rodríguez, to continue the High-Level Dialogue (DEAN).

Similarly, Ebrard will hold a meeting with the US Attorney General, Merrick Garland, the Secretary of National Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, among other US officials.

In turn, the Secretaries of Defense, Luis Cresencio Sandoval; from the Navy, José Rafael Ojeda Durán; the commander of the National Guard, Luis Rodríguez Bucio, and the attorney general, Alejandro Gertz Manero.

The government headed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador filed its second lawsuit in the United States on Monday against arms dealers and traffickers for selling weapons linked to serious crimes committed in Mexican territory.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report