Teachers unions request to postpone education reform in Uruguay | News

The Coordination of National Chambers of the Education Training Council (CFE), of Uruguay, asked the Government on Wednesday night to postpone the educational reform, the center of the protests of recent weeks by student and teacher unions.

The educational reform that in 2023 will be installed by the National Administration of Public Education (ANEP) worries the president of the CFE, Víctor Pizzichillo, who said that “to the extent that the process continues and there has been no indicator that it is decided to postpone this process of implementation, which worries us a lot”.

According to another leader of the CFE, Pablo Langone, all the rooms in the country have expressed themselves in this sense in around 20 declarations in which “important objections are raised” to the educational transformation.

Langone said that “beyond the union perspective, from the teaching groups we have a majority and forceful opinion” on the reform and the rejection of its implementation in 2023.

In that direction, he stated that the “first fundamental point” that was raised in the commission is related to “the total lack of participation of the teachers who work in Training in Education in the elaboration of the conceptual bases of this supposed reform”.

According to the CFE, the teachers were not “consulted, nor notified, nor informed, and we received an already prepared document, of very poor academic quality, in which, in addition to imposing the entire conceptual basis of training in education, without substantiating, they impose deadlines that are given by a schedule of supposed participation”, but that many rooms considered it to be “pseudo-participation”, he affirmed.

In recent weeks, teachers’ and students’ unions have manifested their protests with marches and occupations of high schools and other educational institutions.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



