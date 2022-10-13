Cristina Kirchner: from the judicial fence to the band of copitos | Opinion

Report This Content

The growing polarization of the Argentine political scene – which led to the attack against Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner on September 1st – has deep roots, anchored in two complementary nuclei. Some factors are systemic in nature and are fueled by the inevitable distributive bid between workers and employers, in a situation of high inflation. Other variables have been laboriously constructed by the formidable media and cultural apparatus of the conservative political forces and the most concentrated sectors of finance and agro-export capital.

Hate speech, well defined by the government of Alberto Fernández, created the conditions that fueled the necessary climate for the political justification of the assassination. The gang of copitos – an innocent name for the operative group that hid behind the sale of cotton candy to infiltrate Cristina’s sympathetic public – took on the narrative of the ultra-conservative sectors as their own. The criticism of the social plans, the corruption of public officials and the anti-political bias of the members of the group that carried out the attack, promptly responds to the destabilizing preaching of some prominent leaders of the neo-liberal space. The political inspiration for the attack must be found in the words of legislators such as Javier Milei and Ricardo López Murphy, who demanded a strong hand against social movements with a threatening expression: “Them or us.” Also the leader Patricia Bullrich – president of the PRO, the party that created the former president Mauricio Macri – must clarify and an explicit demarcation of responsibilities in relation to the facts. With a view to her possible presidential candidacy for 2023, she has contributed to making the political climate more difficult and exacerbating hatred against the popular movement.

The electoral victory of the Frente de Todos (FdeT) coalition in 2019, a heterogeneous group with Peronist hegemony that led the current president Alberto Fernández and vice president Cristina F. de Kirchner to the presidency of the republic, unleashed a real media hunt against the popular forces and the movements of unemployed workers and neighborhood and neighborhood organizations. Peronism, in its “kirchnerist” expression, was the preferred target of the extensive information chain that responds to the newspapers La Nación and Clarín. The leadership of Cristina Kirchner, a woman who synthesizes the demands of the working class and broad layers of the population living in poverty, is the center of attacks from the conservative press and from the most concentrated economic groups. The siege on the figure of the current vice-president of the republic, is closed with the fabrication of a devilish web of legal cases that are known in legal jargon with the English expression lawfare, said in friendly Spanish, it is about the assembly of legal charges for non-existent or poorly supported crimes, with the purpose of discrediting the political figure of a party leader or public official, whose career is intended to be amputated as an expression of a representative party option and with possibilities of success.

In this context, the logic that inspired the intellectual authors of the attack is understood. The physical elimination of Cristina Kirchner charges for the dominant sectors of Argentine society, the disappearance of the main referent of the popular field and of the only figure capable of bringing together all the social forces that oppose the neo-liberal government project that is expressed in the Together for Change coalition. Let us remember that in October 2023 the elections will be held to appoint a new president of the republic.

The current vice-president is also the expression of a program of economic nationalism and defense of popular rights that irritates the national and foreign economic groups that conspire in the shadows to seize the lithium mines, the Vaca Muerta gas fields and the mining and tourist wealth of large areas of Patagonia.

This double dimension of Cristina Kirchner’s political representativeness explains the strategic nature of the attack that almost claimed her life on September 1st. It’s not about crazy people on the loose selling little sugar flakes or lone wolves suddenly inspired by assassins. There are intellectual authors and political promoters who encouraged those responsible for the events. And within this framework of tension and hatred, the claim of Argentine society that demands justice, a serious investigation and the public presentation of those responsible who acted in the shadows is fully justified.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



