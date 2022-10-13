Venezuela and Russia strengthen cooperation relations | News

Report This Content

The People’s Power Minister for Foreign Relations of Venezuela, Carlos Faría, held a meeting on Tuesday with his counterpart from the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov, with the purpose of strengthening bilateral relations and reviewing the joint cooperation agreements.

During the meeting, held in the Russian capital, Moscow, both government representatives discussed the dynamism that characterizes the processes of political dialogue and practical cooperation between the two countries, in the context of the binational strategic association.

Likewise, they examined the execution and progress of joint projects, aimed at strengthening ties between Venezuela and Russia in numerous sectors, according to the leader of the Foreign Ministry of the South American country in his account on the social network Twitter.

“Today we fulfill a fruitful work agenda with the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov. We reviewed the progress of the joint projects, we stand in solidarity with the Russian people and we promised to continue raising the strategic level of our relations,” Faría wrote.

For his part, Lavrov ratified his country’s support for Venezuela’s efforts to consolidate its political and economic stability.

Both ministers agreed to continue coordinating numerous multilateral formats in matters of politics, to build a fairer and more democratic international order, based on respect for the principles and regulations of international law.

At the same time, they condemned the unilateral, illegal and coercive sanctions of which their countries are victims, used by other States to interfere with their sovereignty.

Minister Faría traveled to Moscow as part of a delegation to participate in the International Forum of the Russian Energy Week 2022, from October 12 to 14. This meeting will address issues related to the development of the industry and the energy transition, import substitution and climate change.

According to a press release from the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry, the group will develop an important work agenda within the framework of the event.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



