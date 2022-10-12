Dominican doctors call for marches against insurers | News

Report This Content

The Dominican Medical Association (CMD) announced this Tuesday the call for marches against the Health Risk Administrators (ARS) and the Pension Fund Administrators (AFP), scheduled for the next October 26 and November 2 to demand a new model of social security.

Dominican doctors protest against insurers and pensions

During a press conference, the president of the CMD, Senén Caba, highlighted that on the 26th the demonstrators will tour the most important streets of the municipality of San Francisco de Macorís, belonging to the province of Duarte, while on November 2, the appointment It will be in the province of Azua.

“It seeks to strengthen in the people’s minds the need for a new Social Security model based on rights for Dominican providers and workers, which leaves behind the old Law 87-01 created to strip us of the right to inclusive, quality and essentially human”, stressed the leader of the Dominican doctors.

Today we were at a press conference with the Dominican Medical Association where we called for two new marches demanding the elimination of the ARS and the AFP.

See you next Wednesday October 26 in San Francisco de Macorís and Wednesday November 2 in Azua. pic.twitter.com/B7NOVjssFP

– Pedro Martínez (@pmartinez_rd)

October 11, 2022

Likewise, he expressed his conviction that those affected must resolutely take to the streets as the only alternative to fulfill their purposes, given the provocative attitude of the Dominican Government.

“Let us shake the North and the South, under the slogan “No more ARS and no more AFP”, requested Caba, who also mentioned that some 56 Specialized Medical Societies and important professional associations, forums and university students will be present in support of scheduled demonstrations.

On September 28, hundreds of people took to the streets of Santiago de los Caballeros (capital), summoned by the CMD, with the support of numerous professional associations and social and community groups.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



