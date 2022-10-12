Peruvian President denounces political persecution against him | News

Report This Content

The Peruvian president, Pedro Castillo, denounced this Tuesday that he is the victim of political persecution by the Prosecutor’s Office and reiterated his intention to remain at the head of the Government until the end of his term.

CMIO.org in sequence:

President of Peru denounces raid on his sister’s house

The president warned that the action of the Prosecutor’s Office started a new type of coup d’état in Peru, after the constitutional complaint for alleged corruption presented to Parliament by the Peruvian prosecutor Patricia Benavides.

Pedro Castillo rejected and condemned the complaint against him as head of a legal elected government and severely criticized the action of prosecutor Benavides.

President Pedro Castillo denounces political persecution after the Prosecutor’s Office accused him before Congress of leading a criminal organization and reiterates his commitment and loyalty to the Peruvian people to fulfill the mandate for which he was elected.@teleSURtv

Photo: The Republic pic.twitter.com/jQ1Z5TG64B

– Ramiro Angulo Machiavello (@RamiroteleSURtv)

October 12, 2022

The president questioned the methods of the Prosecutor’s Office, of coercion and abuse of those investigated, measures not applied to other alleged criminals and pointed out that the Public Ministry must be led by honest people.

He also stated that he and the ministers remain in their offices. “They are not going to intimidate us, we are here firmer than ever,” he added and remarked that he has not committed any crime.

LIVE | President Castillo: “I reiterate my commitment and my loyalty to the Peruvian people to continue working. We have been elected for a government period; on July 28, 2026 we will hand over the post to whoever is democratically elected” ► pic.twitter.com/GJQuMxiBOZ

– TVPeru News (@noticias_tvperu)

October 12, 2022

After Castillo’s complaint, the Minister of Justice, Félix Chero, pointed out that “we are witnessing a third stage of a systematic plan to depose the president and attack democratic institutions.”

According to Minister Chero, the first stage consisted of alleging fraud to prevent Castillo from being president and the second stage consisted of impeachment attempts and pressure for his resignation.

Prosecutor Patricia Benavides accused Pedro Castillo of allegedly leading a criminal organization dedicated to directing contracts to obtain benefits, made up of former Ministers of Transport, the fugitive Juan Silva, and Housing, Geiner Alvarado.

��#Urgent:

The National Prosecutor, Patricia Benavides, presented the constitutional complaint against the President of the Republic, Pedro Castillo, by means of a document submitted this afternoon to the table of parties of the Congress of the Republic. pic.twitter.com/UyhdaPUXSi

– Public Ministry (@FiscaliaPeru)

October 11, 2022

The prosecutor’s document guides Parliament to apply the constitution and the UN Convention against Corruption, which opens the possibility of circumventing the prohibition of denouncing an acting president for crimes other than treason, not calling elections and close or hinder the operation of the other powers of the State.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



