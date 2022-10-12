Bolsonaro questions Brazil’s electoral system again | News

Report This Content

A little more than 15 days before the second round of elections in Brazil, the current president and candidate of the Liberal Party (PL) Jair Bolsonaro questioned again this Tuesday the legitimacy of his country’s electoral system during a campaign event.

Lula continues campaign in Rio de Janeiro ahead of the ballot

In his speech, Bolsonaro attacked the PT member Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, questioning the number of votes achieved by his opponent, “if the people are not on his side.”

“The result will be what all of us expect because the other side (the left) cannot bring anyone together. We are all distrustful,” Bolsonaro said in the town of Pelotas, Rio Grande do Sul.

��20 days before the elections in #Brazilthe Public Ministry of Labor warned dozens of companies where managers and owners threatened employees with dismissal in the event that former captain Bolsonaro loses the election.����

– Diego Caputo (@diegocaputo_)

October 11, 2022

The far-right candidate is seeking re-election, but anticipates a possible failure by denouncing possible fraud in the electronic polls without showing evidence.

Bolsonaro revived the criticism and accusations against his followers and called on them to “remain in the area of ​​the electoral section” where they exercise the vote until the results are published, at the risk of violating the regulations of the Brazilian electoral law that prohibits crowds in the schools.

Despite the guarantees of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) and the presence of international organizations and experts as observers during the elections, Bolsonaro has even threatened not to recognize the results in the event of a defeat.

In the first round of October 2, Lula da Silva surpassed the far-right candidate by 48.4 percent against 43.2 percent of popular support, although it was insufficient for him to reinstate himself directly in the Government, so he will attend the ballot on October 30 as well. as a favourite.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



