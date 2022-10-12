Venezuelan President thanks the support of the people to the victims of Las Tejerías | News

The Venezuelan government on Tuesday thanked the shows of support for the victims and victims of Las Tejerías, while accelerating humanitarian and reconstruction work in the town, five days after the intense rains that have left 43 people dead and more than 50 missing so far.

President Nicolás Maduro thanked the Venezuelan people for their solidarity, confirming that more than 100 tons of food have been received in the collection centers to serve those affected in Las Tejerías.

“All the collection centers are working with the solidarity of our people. More than 100 tons of food have been donated by our people, the solidarity of our people, conscious, loving solidarity,” said the Venezuelan president during a day of worked.

As part of the care for the victims, the government set up two shelters to care for 600 people, one of which has already received 39 families with 147 people, including 46 minors.

So far, the Venezuelan authorities specified that 757 affected homes have been registered, including 123 in risk areas, while 317 houses were destroyed. They confirmed that 95 percent of the electricity service and 100 percent of the mobile telephony in Las Tejerías were restored.

In the locality of the state of Aragua, in the center of the country, a presidential command was installed in order to coordinate the tasks of cleaning and public services.

More than three thousand officials from different entities and citizen security bodies, together with the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) were deployed to attend to the victims of the natural disaster.

The Ministry of Popular Power for Health (MPPS) together with the Military Community Brigades in Health (Bricomiles) were sent to Las Tejerías, to attend to those affected by the heavy rains in the entity.

The contingent is made up of more than 40 doctors, 35 nurses and several students, with medical supplies delivered by the Health Supplies Corporation (Corposalud).

Given the situation in Las Tejerias, the country’s National Assembly appointed a Special Commission to join the Government’s accompaniment in the natural disaster area.

The president of the Venezuelan assembly, Jorge Rodríguez specified that this commission will be chaired by deputies Ricardo Molina and Luis Eduardo Martínez as vice president, in the same way it will be made up of all the deputies of the states of Aragua and Miranda, as well as the Board of Directors of the National Assembly, chiefs and deputy chiefs of the political factions.

“I ask that in an organized way we join the recovery and accompaniment work of the Tejerías community”

A special commission is created to join the work carried out by the National Government.

Rodríguez indicated that the members of the commission must organize themselves to join in order to help the population overcome the tragedy.





