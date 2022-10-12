Red Cross reveals number of victims of explosive mines in Colombia | News

Report This Content

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Colombia reported this Tuesday that at least 1,938 people were victims of explosive devices between January 2018 and August 2022 in that country.

As part of the #ElConfinamientoMásLargo campaign, the ICRC shows public opinion the tragedy experienced by Colombian peasants living in conflict zones, to raise awareness among the population, the armed groups and the Government about the consequences of these weapons.

“In the last five years we have observed a deepening of the humanitarian consequences due to the presence, use and abandonment of explosive devices in different territories of the country,” the coordinator of the ICRC weapon contamination unit in Colombia told the press. Anna Maria Hernandez.

The specialist also pointed out that these events have caused “confinement, displacement, psychological effects, fear and anxiety experienced by the communities.”

“There are communities that cannot move freely through their territories, cannot hunt, fish or access their crops. There are boys and girls who cannot go to school because of the presence of explosive devices,” she added.

That reality, Hernández said, is not normal nor can it “be normalized” because it goes unnoticed by the majority of the population.

The #ElConfinamientoMásLargo campaign is made up of audiovisual, graphic and sound materials to remember the suffering of those directly or indirectly affected by armed conflicts.

Such is the case of Orlando Balcarcel Rincón, a peasant who recounted before the television cameras his bitter experience of losing both legs due to an anti-personnel mine, while doing agricultural work and with no connection to the war.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



