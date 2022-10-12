El Salvador resumes its classes after the passage of Julia | News

Report This Content

Public and private educational centers, including universities, restart face-to-face and virtual classes throughout Salvadoran territory after the passage of Tropical Storm Julia, except in the most affected municipalities, reported the Ministry of Education of that country.

Hurricane Julia leaves almost 30 dead in Central America

According to the Education portfolio, students return to classrooms after several days under the influence of intense rains and winds, mainly, with a substantial number of them evacuated due to the emergency situation.

Teaching activities will continue to be suspended in 52 municipalities where the authorities have warned of the high risk of flooding, flooding and landslides.

We announce that face-to-face and virtual classes are resumed in public and private educational centers, as well as universities, except in the municipalities most affected by Tropical Storm Julia, as contemplated in this publication. pic.twitter.com/E0F9MnKSnu

– Ministry of Education (@EducacionSV)

October 11, 2022

Throughout the Central American nation, recovery efforts are intensifying in the face of the effects of the meteorological event, even with great danger in low-lying areas.

The authorities evacuated more than 900 people the day before as a result of runoff into the Rio Grande, which has overflowed and forced special measures to be taken in two cantons of the San Miguel department.

In San Miguel, the @FUERZARMADASV is carrying out rescues in different communities that have been isolated due to the floods caused by the passage of storm Julia through our country. pic.twitter.com/nMVUsS0juh

– Presidential House ���� (@PresidenciaSV)

October 11, 2022

The army and other rescue forces have intervened with rafts and aerial means to transfer people stranded on the roofs of some 70 houses in flooded towns.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education declares that its Early Childhood Technical Assistants (ATPI) work in the comprehensive care of refugee children and adolescents in shelters, until the water level drops and classes resume in those places.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



