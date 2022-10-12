President Petro will meet with indigenous people from Cauca, Colombia | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, will participate this Wednesday in the closing day of the Political and Cultural Minga for the defense of life, territory and peace, which is taking place in the Kwet Kina territory, in Valle del Cauca.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Red Cross reveals number of victims of explosive mines in Colombia

According to the Regional Indigenous Council of Cauca (CRIC), sources close to the president confirmed their presence in the municipality of Caldono to greet the traditional authorities, listen to the proposals of the communities and other social sectors, and finally intervene before the plenary of the minga

For his part, Petro will receive the symbols of the organizations as indicated in the framework of the minga, by the Major Council of the CRIC, and will manage relations with the original cultures within his concept of “Total Peace”.

According to CRIC directors, the Cauca community is very interested in listening to the national government’s pronouncement in the face of the complex situation of violence in the region, with the murder of social leaders, insecurity, lack of attention to their problems, and non-compliance with agreements. subscribed.

Meanwhile, for the assistance of the president and his commission, the indigenous guard had to provide the security team with all the guarantees during their stay in the place, in the name of coexistence, dialogue and agreement, recognized the CRIC.

The Political and Cultural Minga of southwestern Colombia meets for three days to discuss crucial problems and mutual recognition in the diversity of the popular, community, urban, peasant, Afro and indigenous sectors.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report