Challenges in the rights of indigenous peoples in Latin America | News

For several decades, every October 12, the peoples of Latin America and the Caribbean celebrate the day as “Indigenous Resistance Day” in opposition to the so-called “Hispanic Day” that marks the beginning of the historical period known as the Conquest. Spanish on the continent. However, what are the advances and setbacks of indigenous peoples in Latin America and the Caribbean?

Native peoples of Ecuador activate the right to resistance

In Latin America there are some 826 different indigenous peoples, more than 45 million people, about 10 percent of the population of the continent, although in some countries the percentage of indigenous people over the total population is much higher.

Latin America is the region of the world where the greatest official progress has been made in terms of constitutional and legal recognition of the rights of indigenous peoples.

10/12/1492 is invasion day and not the arrival of any civilization. Alliance between monarchy and Catholic Church imposed economic relations of exploitation, political relations of subordination and cultural relations of oppression.

We replace the colonial State with the Plurinational State.

– Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo)

October 12, 2021

However, considerable challenges are still being faced to close the gap between the rights enshrined on paper at the regional level —particularly in relation to the processes of implementing prior, informed and free consultation in accordance with Convention No. 169 of the International Organization of Labor—and the discriminatory and excluding reality that indigenous peoples continue to face under new forms of capitalist “development” that monopolize their territories legally and illegally.

The Special Rapporteur on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples has noted violations of the rights of indigenous peoples in the name of environmental conservation in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Honduras and Mexico.

Also the construction of highways, electrical networks, hydroelectric plants and others, without consulting the peoples or considering the impacts on their lives, transforms their territories, the basis of their social organization, economy and spiritual beliefs.

On the other hand, there are trends of criminalization and violence against defenders of indigenous peoples and the environment.

A paradigmatic case of setbacks in terms of the rights of indigenous peoples is that of Brazil under the Government of Jair Bolsonaro.

Indigenous land in Chamas!

This number places Indigenous Land (TI) Parque do Araguaia at the top of the ranking of the National Institute for Space Research (Inpe), as it accounts for 18% of all burnt outbreaks registered on indigenous land this year.

— COIAB (@CoiabAmazonia)

October 5, 2021

The Brazilian indigenous movement fights against the genocide that the Covid-19 pandemic has meant and in recent months has focused its fight against the so-called “Temporal Framework” that is being discussed in the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

There are two theses in dispute. On the one hand, the so-called Indigenous Theory, a legislative tradition that dates back to colonial times and that recognizes the right of indigenous peoples to their lands as an “original right”, that is, prior to the State itself.

In an interview with Folha de São Paulo, Sonia Guajajara said that the indigenous people are not going to open up most of their land and that they will return to Brasília this third-feira (5) to pressure the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to decide against the time frame.

ACCESS: pic.twitter.com/xK4RIXuCfS

— Official Apib (@ApibOficial)

October 5, 2021

On the other hand, there is the thesis of the so-called Temporary Framework, which seeks to restrict the constitutional rights of indigenous peoples, which preaches that indigenous peoples would only have the right to land if they were in their power on October 5. 1988, date of promulgation of the Brazilian Constitution.

President Jair Bolsonaro, in his attack against indigenous peoples, argues that a STF ruling in favor of the indigenous peoples’ demand would be a severe blow to agriculture, would be catastrophic and would have an impact on many other food-importing countries.

However, since the beginning of the trial in the STF, on August 22, more than 6,000 leaders and representatives of native indigenous peoples have gathered in the vicinity of the court to follow the process, and press for their demands to be met, to in line with the provisions of the Brazilian Constitution.

The fight against the Temporary Framework in Brazil comes to show the challenges that, 529 years after the beginning of the European invasion, the original peoples have ahead of them.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

