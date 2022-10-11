International repercussions of a Lula victory | Opinion

Report This Content

1.- The current Brazil. The imposition of neoliberalism, from the coup against Dilma Rousseff, left an economic-social catastrophe for this country. According to the World Bank, Brazil is among the twelve most unequal countries in the world. The FAO points out that Brazil has returned to the “Hunger Map” with more than sixty-one million people suffering from food insecurity.

Inflation is also growing according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IGBE). The official body says that last year inflation reached 10.06 percent, the highest since 2015, when the index was 10.67 percent. Poverty advances, and due to racial discrimination and gender oppression, it is accentuated in people of African descent as well as in women. In short, neoliberalism threatens all the social achievements achieved with the governments of the Workers’ Party. Brazil demands changes. This helps explain Lula da Silva’s political-electoral strength.

2.- Brazil before regional integration. A greater boost to Mercosur seems to be part of the Planalto Palace’s new agenda in the event of a Lula victory. In this scenario, his reincorporation to Celac is expected. A Brazil added to creating a stronger institutional framework for CELAC would be a setback for the White House. A CELAC with its own parliament, strengthening its integration policies and seeking consensual solutions to the problems of the region, further evidences the anachronistic nature of the OAS. Likewise, Lula in the Presidency will be a great political opportunity to revitalize Unasur. Undoubtedly, due to the size of the Brazilian economy and Lula’s established leadership, Brazil could contribute to Latin American and Caribbean integration.

3.- Strengthening of the Group of Puebla-I Progressive International. A victory for Lula would enhance the international incidence of this group and strengthen its political-ideological positions. The political forces grouped within it would now have governments in the two countries with the largest population in Our America, with the two largest economies and a revamped leadership with an epic capable of gaining ascendancy in other sectors of the left on the continent.

Lula would be the main leader of the Puebla Group and with his ancestry this Group will be strengthened both in America and before the emerging powers. The transforming currents in the continent expect Lula to work for the unity of the peoples and confront the narratives of the powerful who try to divide those who dream of a different tomorrow.

4.- Lula will defeat authoritarianism. But what is the scope of his proposal? A victory for the Workers’ Party means Brazil‘s condemnation of neoliberal capitalism and a commitment to democracy. Lula in his government program has not planned to build socialism or a clearly anti-imperialist position.

Lula will bet on social inclusion. Brazil will turn its gaze towards the region without losing sight of its national interest. It will defend the self-determination of peoples without coming into conflict with the United States. However, his victory would be a setback for the most conservative forces in Latin America and the Caribbean, and also a setback for the US Republican Party.

5.- Brazil in the World. China has already displaced the United States as Brazil‘s main economic-commercial partner. The Planalto Palace has not joined the unilateral coercive measures against the Russian Federation since they maintain growing commercial relations. An example, Brazil imports 85 percent of the fertilizers for its vigorous agri-food sector and Russia guarantees 25 percent of those imports. For its part, Iran’s formal request to join the BRICS group worries the United States.

Argentina also did the same through a letter in which President Alberto Fernández points out that BRICS “represents 42 percent of the world‘s population and 24 percent of the global gross product.” Lula’s victory is another alarm for the US elites and especially for the Republican Party. In short, from a global perspective, Brazil could contribute to strengthening the BRICS group and, consequently, to the emergence of a multipolar and multicentric world.

6.- Our America in the current context. The world, and in addition the region, is experiencing an economic, climatic, food and energy crisis. The UN is powerless to agree on concrete responses to the crisis. The US tries to impose its hegemony by resorting to war, expanding NATO and suppressing the self-determination of peoples. At present, the natural reservoirs of Latin America and the Caribbean are of vital importance to humanity. Oil, gas, lithium and water are some of the resources in the region that can serve to meet the demands of the world population.

The strengthening of regional integration mechanisms would make it possible to agree on positions, advocate for a UN in accordance with new international relations, unifiedly rethink the demands of the peoples of the global south and project themselves as a bloc on the international stage to defend peace and seek solutions to problems. of humanity. Transcending the geopolitical impositions of the US and the European Union is an urgency for humanity. It is imperative to work to establish cooperation spaces between schemes such as CELAC and emerging powers (Russia, Iran, China, India and Türkiye) to address problems such as hunger, poverty and energy demand. Lula’s victory endorses hope. With Brazil, Our America can help build a better world.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

