Latin America

President of Mexico appoints new head of Tax Administration | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 9 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, appointed Antonio Martínez Dagnino as the new head of the Tax Administration Service (SAT) on Monday.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Mexico Files Second Lawsuit in the US for Arms Trafficking

Martínez Dagnino replaced Raquel Buenrostro Sánchez, who was promoted to the position of Secretary of the Economy.

The new head has a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a master’s degree in finance from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM). Before being placed at the head of the SAT, he headed the General Administration of Large Taxpayers of the SAT itself.

Likewise, he has worked in the Mexican Financial System, in the analysis of derivative financial instruments, as well as in supervision, regulation and auditing.

He also had experience in the private initiative and in the banking sector, and held the position of deputy director of the area in the General Directorate of Financial Groups and Intermediaries of the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV).

In this entity, he specialized in regulating the financial system and created procedures to supervise the capital and liquidity of the institutions, according to the statement from the Presidency.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 9 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Gustavo Petro visits La Guajira after Julia affects Colombia | News

1 hour ago

Haitian health confirms 16 deaths from cholera in hospitals | News

3 hours ago

Mexico eliminates mandatory use of face masks in closed areas | News

4 hours ago

Protests in Haiti leave one dead and will continue all week | News

5 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.