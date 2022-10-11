President of Mexico appoints new head of Tax Administration | News

Report This Content

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, appointed Antonio Martínez Dagnino as the new head of the Tax Administration Service (SAT) on Monday.

Martínez Dagnino replaced Raquel Buenrostro Sánchez, who was promoted to the position of Secretary of the Economy.

The new head has a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a master’s degree in finance from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM). Before being placed at the head of the SAT, he headed the General Administration of Large Taxpayers of the SAT itself.

Likewise, he has worked in the Mexican Financial System, in the analysis of derivative financial instruments, as well as in supervision, regulation and auditing.

He also had experience in the private initiative and in the banking sector, and held the position of deputy director of the area in the General Directorate of Financial Groups and Intermediaries of the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV).

In this entity, he specialized in regulating the financial system and created procedures to supervise the capital and liquidity of the institutions, according to the statement from the Presidency.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



